Sing Movie Review: A Silly Yet Fun Holiday Ride

You know what to expect from a film that has characters dressed up in suits, co-existing in a world and singing songs mindlessly to win a singing reality show. Illumination's Sing is a silly yet hilarious film with adorable characters and a predictable storyline. Playing on the lines of age-old cliché, the film has nothing new to offer other than bland entertainment and few 'aww' worthy moments.

The film revolves around an optimistic koala Buster Moon (Matthew McCartney) who owns a theatre which is on the verge of becoming a ruin now. In order to save the most important thing in his life, he decides to conduct a singing competition. Now, his one-eyed lizard secretary misprints the winning amount adding an extra zero and before the mistake could be mended the flyers end up in the hands of nearly every animal. Fighting their own problems and in order to prove their worth five characters come shining out as the performers of the city. Housewife and mother of 25 piglets Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), street musician mouse Mike (Seth MacFarlane); mobster son gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton); punk-rock porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson) and meek elephant with a stage-fright Meena (Tori Kelly). How these characters and Moon overcome their problems and shine is what the film is all about.

Sing is a musical which uses more than 65 well-known songs, from Call Me Maybe to Taylor Swift's Shake it Off. While you enjoy these well-known tracks, there comes a point where you wonder why original soundtrack wasn't created for a film based on singing competition? Apart from Ariana Grande and Stevie Wonder's Faith, all the song have been acquired by the production house. Another thing in the film that bothers is its script. The story has nothing to offer despite being based on the circus of reality shows. The plot had a lot of scope and makers could've played on anything but alas! they opted for a cliché path of 'everything ends up well, no matter how messed up the situation is' formula.

Illumination did the same with Minions and Secret Life of Pets earlier this year. The films were filled with cute, fluffy characters but scored nothing on the story front. With Disney breaking all bounds of animation with story rich films like Inside Out and Zootopia, it's time other animation studios follow suit.

Overall, the film is a fluff film with lots of grooves but the plot makes you lose interest in between. However, Sing made a smart move with its release, thus making itself an entertaining holiday watch for kids. With Sing, Illumination stays with its reputation of 'silly is fun' and cute characters make you look at the screen no matter how old their antics get.

Sing is a silly, fun holiday watch you can take your kids to before their winter vacations end and have a good time. But don't expect anything more than that.



Ratings: 2.5/5