It's a Girl For Singer Adnan Sami, Wife Roya

News18.com

Updated: May 10, 2017, 10:37 AM IST
Musician and singer Adnan Sami and his wife Roya Sami have been blessed with a baby girl. The popular singer was quick to take to Twitter to express his elation. “Roya & I hv bin blessed wt an angelic baby girl. We’ve named her Medina Sami Khan. Prayed for a daughter. Over Joyed! #daddyslittlegirl,” his tweet read.

The couple has named their child Medina Sami Khan.

Adnan and Roya got married on January 29, 2010. And Medina Sami Khan is the couple’s first child.

In his recent interview to Pinkvilla, Adnan said, “Both mother and child are doing fine. Medina is the most incredible thing that’s happened to us. Both Roya and I always wanted a daughter and she is already my lucky charm. I have found a new inspiration for my music through her and she is going to be the centre of my world.”

Adnan was recently honoured with the Asian Award from the British Parliament’s House of Lords for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Music’.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 10:27 AM IST
