The 1.5 minute video that showed the child crying hysterically clearly implies her being abused mentally as well as being hit by her mother (Toshi and Sharib Sabri’s sister) is quite distressing to watch. In the video, one can easily make out that the child was battered before making the video and during the capture even though the child once clearly identified numbers from 1 to 5, she was confused due to her mother’s intimidating teaching style, after which she completely forgot to identify #2 and the mother passed on another whack.
The video was so painful to watch that cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan posted it with a caption that talked of education being an important part of life however not so important that in order to teach the child, the parents ignores and crushes the soul of the child.
#Repost @aesha.dhawan5 (@get_repost) ・・・ THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST DISTURBING VIDEOS I HAVE COME ACROSS!!!!! AS PARENTS WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN THE PRIVILEGE OF RAISING OUR CHILDREN!!! WE ARE HERE TO MAKE THEM STRONG INDIVIDUALS WHO CAN BECOME WHO THEY ARE MEANT TO BE. IT HAS DISGUSTED ME THAT THIS LADY IS ABUSING THIS CHILD EMOTIONALLY, MENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY JUST SO SHE CAN COUNT TO 5!!!! THE CHARACTER OF ANY PERSON IS ALWAYS SHOWN WHEN THEY HAVE POWER OVER SOMEONE AND HOW THEY USE THIS POWER!!! LIFE IS FULL CIRCLE AND I PRAY THAT THIS BEAUTIFUL LITTLE GIRL GROWS UP TO BE A STRONG WOMAN ONE DAY!!! WHAT WILL HAPPEN WHEN THIS CHILD GROWS UP TO BE STRONG AND THIS LADY BECOMES OLD AND FRAIL AND IS AT THE MERCY OF THIS LITTLE GIRL!!! SHOULD SHE EXPECT A SLAP AND DOMINATION THEN????THIS LADY SHOULD BE ACCOUNTABLE AND DISGUSTED IN HERSELF TO DO THIS TO AN INNOCENT LITTLE GIRL!!! SHE IS A COWARD AND ONE OF THE WEAKEST PEOPLE ON EARTH THAT SHE IS SHOWING DOMINANCE OVER A CHILD!! LEARNING SHOULD BE FUN AND ENJOYABLE NOT FEARED AND HATED!!! EDUCATION IS VERY IMPORTANT BUT NOT AT THE COST OF A CHILD'S SOUL!!!!
The video was already circulating in Whatsapp groups and after Shikhar’s post, it took the internet by storm after cricketer Virat Kohli too shared it on his instagram account.
Along with cricketer Yuvraj Singh who shared the upsetting video on his Instagram too and spoke about love and compassion required in parenting to bring out the best in a child:
Followed by singer Toshi Sabri, who acknowledged the video and retorted by explaining that the video in question was captured by his sister and sent on their Whatsapp family group so that she can show her husband and her brothers, how stubborn Haya had become, going around throwing tantrums. He was actually not taken aback by the parenting style of his sister rather looked startled wondering how the video went viral in the first place.
He also in a way put all the blame on the child by saying that she is stubborn and throws such tantrums every time her mother sits her down to study. Additionally, he also pointed out that education is extremely important and thus a child can’t be left to study according to his own whims and fancies. Sabri’s post was later taken down.
There has been a decade-long debate on whether parents should or rather can discipline a child by physical methods or pressuring them or not.
Some people say it’s not right and damages the child psychologically in addition to leading a damaged relationship between the parent and the child. On the other hand, people who advocate the use of physical discipline state that parents have the right to imbibe discipline in their wards by whatever means they deem fit and see physically disciplining a child as an effective means.
The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child has absolutely disallowed any and all sorts of physical discipline within families. Additionally, in the US in case of child abuse or assault or battery there are serious repercussions, resulting in the assaulter being sent to the jail, counseling, probation or fines.
In India on the other hand, let alone the existence of any kind of government body or child services agency pertaining to this specific kind of child abuse within families specifically at the hands of parents, there aren’t even any laws to deter or punish such poor disciplinary action, where evidently the primary technique used by parents in India to discipline a child is via corporal punishment, since time unknown.
Meanwhile the Sabri brothers have put up another video urging people to bring this to an end as the child is facing undue attention at her playschool, park and other places with people taking selfies with her. Here’s a grasp:
