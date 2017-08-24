The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Is that how you going to bring up your child ? Absolutely disgraceful and disturbing behaviour by this parent 😡 you need to give your child love and compassion to get the best out of them ! Unacceptable 😤 A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Aug 19, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

#2 A heartfelt message for all, for the video of our niece that had gone viral recently, here is us on behalf of her mother whose apple of the eye she is and every family member who loves her. - Thank you Shaarib & Toshi #Love #MotherDaughter #LoveOurNiece A post shared by Sharib Sabri (@sharibsabri) on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

The little girl seen in the video shared by Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa that has taken the social media by storm, was identified as Haya - niece of Bollywood’s famous singer-composer duo, Toshi and Sharib Sabri.The 1.5 minute video that showed the child crying hysterically clearly implies her being abused mentally as well as being hit by her mother (Toshi and Sharib Sabri’s sister) is quite distressing to watch. In the video, one can easily make out that the child was battered before making the video and during the capture even though the child once clearly identified numbers from 1 to 5, she was confused due to her mother’s intimidating teaching style, after which she completely forgot to identify #2 and the mother passed on another whack.The video was so painful to watch that cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan posted it with a caption that talked of education being an important part of life however not so important that in order to teach the child, the parents ignores and crushes the soul of the child.The video was already circulating in Whatsapp groups and after Shikhar’s post, it took the internet by storm after cricketer Virat Kohli too shared it on his instagram account.Along with cricketer Yuvraj Singh who shared the upsetting video on his Instagram too and spoke about love and compassion required in parenting to bring out the best in a child:Followed by singer Toshi Sabri, who acknowledged the video and retorted by explaining that the video in question was captured by his sister and sent on their Whatsapp family group so that she can show her husband and her brothers, how stubborn Haya had become, going around throwing tantrums. He was actually not taken aback by the parenting style of his sister rather looked startled wondering how the video went viral in the first place.He also in a way put all the blame on the child by saying that she is stubborn and throws such tantrums every time her mother sits her down to study. Additionally, he also pointed out that education is extremely important and thus a child can’t be left to study according to his own whims and fancies. Sabri’s post was later taken down.There has been a decade-long debate on whether parents should or rather can discipline a child by physical methods or pressuring them or not.Some people say it’s not right and damages the child psychologically in addition to leading a damaged relationship between the parent and the child. On the other hand, people who advocate the use of physical discipline state that parents have the right to imbibe discipline in their wards by whatever means they deem fit and see physically disciplining a child as an effective means.The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child has absolutely disallowed any and all sorts of physical discipline within families. Additionally, in the US in case of child abuse or assault or battery there are serious repercussions, resulting in the assaulter being sent to the jail, counseling, probation or fines.In India on the other hand, let alone the existence of any kind of government body or child services agency pertaining to this specific kind of child abuse within families specifically at the hands of parents, there aren’t even any laws to deter or punish such poor disciplinary action, where evidently the primary technique used by parents in India to discipline a child is via corporal punishment, since time unknown.Meanwhile the Sabri brothers have put up another video urging people to bring this to an end as the child is facing undue attention at her playschool, park and other places with people taking selfies with her. Here’s a grasp: