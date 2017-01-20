Singing Live Always Gives Me A High: Shreya Ghoshal

Mumbai: Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal, known for her soulful playback singing in the Indian music industry, says she gets a different high when she gives live music performances.

Shreya will be seen performing some of her famous songs like Deewani Mastani, Mohe rang do and Sun raha hai na tu, in the upcoming episode of "MTV Unplugged Season 6".

"Music can only be completely felt in its truest or purest form and 'MTV Unplugged' gives music lovers a chance to feel music at its raw best," Shreya said in a statement.

"This is my first stint with 'MTV Unplugged' and it feels great to perform on raw renditions of my favourite songs as well as iconic compositions of some of the country's biggest musical maestros.

"Live music performances always give me a high and going unplugged is the most fulfilling feeling as a singer. I hope the audience is going to enjoy it as much as I did," she added.

Shreya also rehashed her song "Deewani mastani" from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Bajirao Mastani".

"‘Deewani mastani' is really close to my heart and this is one song, I really thought would sound beautiful when sung unplugged as the original song is so larger than life and grand in its sound," Shreya said.

"Moreover, what's amazing is that I made my debut with Sanjay sir's movie ‘Devdas' 13 years ago, now I got to work with him again on yet another soulful composition which has become such a big hit," she added.