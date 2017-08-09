Sisak, My Son Is Gay, Chronicles of Hari: 3 LGBTQ Films To Be Screened At IFFM

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has always had different and unique themes every year. After a much successful theme of women empowerment in 2016, this year the theme is Diversity and there are as many as 60 films that have been selected to be screened at the festival. These films are from different regions of the Indian subcontinent and in across 20 languages. The festival will begin on August 10.Out of the chosen 60 films, there are few films which celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ community. An array of films celebrating sexuality, showing the gruesome realities and also displaying love without genders have been curated and selected for screenings this year at the festival.My son is Gay, a Tamil film directed by Lokesh Kumar showcases the dark reality of acceptance prevailing in our society, happens to be one of them. This film will have its world premiere at this festival. Another film titled Chronicles of Hari will be screened too. The Kannada film has been directed by Ananya Kasarvalli.Sisak, a silent film by Faraz Ansari, has been appreciated at many film festivals and will now be showcased at the upcoming festival. The film revolves around the story of 2 gay men in Mumbai who meet and fall in love on a train journey. Speaking about the same, Ansari said, "Thrilled to have Sisak selected at IFFM! Sisak is India's First Silent LGBTQ Love Story and the recognition, awards, and accolades it has been winning across the world is extremely overwhelming. I wish I could've attended IFFM but I'll be in Sweden where Sisak is closing the Pride Week and opening one of Sweden's most prestigious film festival, Live at Heart. This is the first time an Indian film has got such an honor. I am sure that the audiences in Melbourne will be moved by Sisak and the story it portrays. Fingers crossed."