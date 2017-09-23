GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Six Times Rakhi Sawant Proved She's the Ultimate Controversy Queen of Bollywood

Let's take a look at more of her outrageous statements, that makes Rakhi Sawant a cringe-queen everyone can love or hate, but never ignore:

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2017, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Six Times Rakhi Sawant Proved She's the Ultimate Controversy Queen of Bollywood
Let's take a look at more of her outrageous statements, that makes Rakhi Sawant a cringe-queen everyone can love or hate, but never ignore:
What comes to your mind when we talk about a drama queen? Well, let's not even think about it because someone out there is dying for your attention. Yes, we are talking about Rakhi Swant who is known for seeking attention at any given opportunity. She is an ultimate drama queen whose statements always led her to problems she couldn't deal with but give her immense publicity for weeks to come. Though she never got entertained by the one she gave her statements about but still she can't stop herself from commenting on everything and everyone, ending up being a laughing stalk, more than once. Till now all her statements were quite hilarious and keeping up with her reputation she recently gave a statement about Ram Rahim.

Let's take a look at more of her outrageous statements, that makes Rakhi Sawant a cringe-queen everyone can love or hate, but never ignore:

Her recent remark on rape convict, self-proclaimed 'baba', Ram Rahim:

ramrahim2

When Rakhi commented upon Aamir Khan's willingness to work with Sunny Leone:

aamirsunny

When she shed her 'wisdom' on the ceiling fans and blamed the household objects for the killings of youngsters:

fans

When she was arrested for making this remark on Valmiki:

valmiki

When she chose Baba Ramdev over 'youth icon' Rahul Gandhi:

ramdev

When she didn't even spare 'Queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut:

kangana


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES