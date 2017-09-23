Six Times Rakhi Sawant Proved She's the Ultimate Controversy Queen of Bollywood
Let's take a look at more of her outrageous statements, that makes Rakhi Sawant a cringe-queen everyone can love or hate, but never ignore:
What comes to your mind when we talk about a drama queen? Well, let's not even think about it because someone out there is dying for your attention. Yes, we are talking about Rakhi Swant who is known for seeking attention at any given opportunity. She is an ultimate drama queen whose statements always led her to problems she couldn't deal with but give her immense publicity for weeks to come. Though she never got entertained by the one she gave her statements about but still she can't stop herself from commenting on everything and everyone, ending up being a laughing stalk, more than once. Till now all her statements were quite hilarious and keeping up with her reputation she recently gave a statement about Ram Rahim.
Her recent remark on rape convict, self-proclaimed 'baba', Ram Rahim:
When Rakhi commented upon Aamir Khan's willingness to work with Sunny Leone:
When she shed her 'wisdom' on the ceiling fans and blamed the household objects for the killings of youngsters:
When she was arrested for making this remark on Valmiki:
When she chose Baba Ramdev over 'youth icon' Rahul Gandhi:
When she didn't even spare 'Queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut:
