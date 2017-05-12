Sleepy Hollow to Powerless: Foreign Networks Cancel a Dozen TV Shows

Los Angeles As the major networks prepare for annual upfront presentations in New York next week, the networks have cancelled dozens of TV shows, including series like Son of Zorn, Making History, Sleepy Hollow and Last Man Standing.

According to variety.com, Fox networks cancelled Sleepy Hollow, starring Tom Mison, after four seasons, police procedural drama Rosewood after two seasons, baseball drama Pitch, Son of Zorn, Making History and APB.

ABC network axed shows like Last Man Standing, Time After Time, Conviction, American Crime, Secrets and Lies and Dr. Ken.

Shows like Powerless, Emerald City and Timeless were also cancelled by NBC.