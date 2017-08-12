Smriti Irani Directs Broadcast Council to Take Immediate Action Against Pehredaar Piya Ki

Controversial TV show Pehredaar Piya Ki, which has courted the angst of viewers for its regressive storyline, could be taken off air, reports say.Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani has taken prompt action on the online petition seeking a ban on the show. Irani has written to Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) and has asked them to take immediate action against the show, on priority basis, according to India Today.The show that is aired on Sony TV revolves around the marriage of a 10-year-old boy to an 18-year-old woman. It has been facing criticism for its depiction of ‘objectionable’ content including suhaag raat, honeymoon and stalking scenes involving the child.The petition seeking the ban, filed on Change.org, has already received over 1.25 lakh signatures in the last couple of days.“A 10-year-old impressionable little kid (‘piyaa’) caressing and stalking a lady who's more than double his age and filling ‘sindoor’ in her ‘maang’ is being telecasted at prime time, family time. Imagine the kind of influence it will steadily and perpetually infuse in the viewers' mindset. We want a ban on the serial. We do not want our kids to be influenced by such TV serials,” read the petition.The show stars Tejasswi Prakash (Diya) and Afaan Khan (Ratan), Suyyash Rai (Abhay), Parmeet Sethi (Harshwardhan Maan Singh) and Kishori Shahane (Padma Singh), among others.Industry insiders have also spoken against the show. Vikrant Massey, who shot to fame with daily soaps like Balika Vadhu and Baba Aisa Var Dhoondo, questioned the motives behind a show like this.“It’s ridiculous. I tried watching two episodes. The Information and Broadcasting ministry, when it comes to other shows like Bigg Boss, want to slot it at a particular time but this is on prime time and my only thing is as to what are they trying to say. What are the broadcasters trying to say? What is the producer and the writer of the show trying to say? What is the motive behind this show is all that I want to ask.”Karan Wahi, who took to Facebook to voice his opinion a month back, continues to maintain that the content will change only if we want to make it change. “I understand we cant make shows like how i met ur mother and friends, and honestly i dont expect us to also, but for the love of god and for the reason we all got in this industry, plz dont sell me stupidity in the name of content whch gives trp, because honestly noone is watching this (sic),” he had written.Gaurav Chopra, who was last seen on Bigg Boss 10, though believes it’s unfair to comment on a show if you haven’t seen it. But when asked about the general content being fed through television shows, he says it’s completely dependent on what the audience likes.