1-min read

Sneakers are Bella Hadid's Favourite

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2017, 8:30 AM IST
Image: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Model Bella Hadid thinks sneakers "look cooler" than any other type of footwear, and she wears the shoe with "everything" from a gown to a tracksuit.

"I would pair them with everything. I've worn sneakers with a gown, with a short dress, a long dress, sweatpants, tracksuits, shorts. You could wear them with anything. (They) always end up looking cooler," Hadid told Footwear News, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said her love for shoes started at a young age, as she used to buy high top Converse in the "craziest colours" just so she had a pair to match her different outfits.

Hadid, 21, explained: "The first shoe I had every pair of was high-top Converse (Chuck Taylors). I had the craziest colours, and I always had them match my outfits. Then I started to become obsessed with basketball sneakers and running shoes."

