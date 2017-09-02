Social: Trailer of Rana Daggubati, Naveen Kasturia's Web Series is Out

As the launch date of Rana Daggubati's social media thriller comes closer, fans can rejoice the release of the new poster and the trailer of Social. The makers unveiled the poster and the trailer featuring the debonair Rana Daggubati illustrating the question whether social media is a boon or a bane. The poster inspires the narrative of how a single click in the digital world can, in fact, change a life.Set in Hyderabad, the 13-episode series is a story about four diverse individuals who come together to solve the mystery of a missing girl. The show hopes to make people aware of the reality of cyber crimes and how the internet can also become a saviour.Directed by Shashi Sudigala, the series also features Naveen Kasturia, Priya Banerjee, Aradhana Uppal, Abdul Razzaq, Moin Khan and Preeti Asrani in key roles.Presented by Rana Daggubati, this bilingual fiction digital series is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. Speaking about the show, the actor said, ​​"This is my first digital fiction and I strongly feel that with 'Social' we are offering some exciting yet relevant content to our viewers. It is a story that will connect with the digital-first audience and as an actor, I am glad to be experimenting with different genres and platforms. Today, social media is a big part of our lives and with this show, we are portraying the need to be aware of the reality and consequences of our actions in the digital world."Naveen Kasturia, who essays the role of the brother of the girl who goes missing, said, "'Social' is a riveting show that explores the prevalence of social media and cyber crimes. This show is carefully created for the digital medium ensuring a captivating storyline for the audience who are open to viewing differentiated content. Working with Rana and Priya has been very exciting as well. While shooting we keep improvising a lot and try to keep the process a bit more dynamic."Priya Banerjee also expressed her views and said, "Digital platforms have a strong impact with their content on millennials and I am excited to make my debut with 'Social'. I am playing an aspiring actress who knows what she wants in life and has what one needs to make it into the limelight. I really liked the script as it brings together experimental content portraying the many aspects of social media with a fascinating viewing experience."