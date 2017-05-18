Sofia Marries Vlad at Temple of Awakening; Talks About 'Sacred Orgasm'

After she shocked everyone with her new avatar as a ‘nun’ and sparked outrage by getting Swastika tattooed on her feet, Sofia Hayat is now making headlines for her wedding with Romanian husband Vlad Stanescu. Unlike her previous wedding, the actress didn’t opt for royal ensembles or a chariot.

That moment when I kiss my king A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on May 3, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Instead, she opted for a simple wedding that took place at her Temple of Awakening.

Sofia was quick to take to her official Instagram account to share pictures from her third wedding. But what’s hard to ignore are the captions that she has given to every photo.

In the first photo that she shared on Instagram, she wrote, “Our final sacred union ceremony took place in my temple of awakening with all God's and religions united as 1”.

Our final sacred union ceremony took place in my temple of awakening with all God's and religions united as 1 A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on May 16, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

In the second message that she posted, the model-actor claimed that she has created the universe and that the energy she used to create it all was the ‘sacred orgasm’.

In the post that followed next, the couple sat in a yoga posture. She showed no qualms in stating that “God is sexual”.