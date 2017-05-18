DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Sofia Marries Vlad at Temple of Awakening; Talks About 'Sacred Orgasm'
Image courtesy: Sofia Hayat's official Instagram account.
After she shocked everyone with her new avatar as a ‘nun’ and sparked outrage by getting Swastika tattooed on her feet, Sofia Hayat is now making headlines for her wedding with Romanian husband Vlad Stanescu. Unlike her previous wedding, the actress didn’t opt for royal ensembles or a chariot.
Instead, she opted for a simple wedding that took place at her Temple of Awakening.
Sofia was quick to take to her official Instagram account to share pictures from her third wedding. But what’s hard to ignore are the captions that she has given to every photo.
In the first photo that she shared on Instagram, she wrote, “Our final sacred union ceremony took place in my temple of awakening with all God's and religions united as 1”.
In the second message that she posted, the model-actor claimed that she has created the universe and that the energy she used to create it all was the ‘sacred orgasm’.
Love .. from which came the ALL. My thought created you..and all there is in the universe. The energy that I used to create it all was the sacred Orgasm. Today it has been cheapened and sold and very few understand it's power and will know it's power. This is not their fault. They have been taught that sex is wrong, a physical act. That's because they did not want humanity to claim the power that a woman's sacred womb can give to a man, so they made sex something wrong, hidden and shameful, especially if you are a woman. The very feeling I had when I spoke OM and created the universe..was Orgasmic. My breath and word .. My orgasm with OM created all in existence. I remembered when we made love..that sacred sexual union that creates the energy of creation. I am Allah Maa.. from me came you..my Son..my father.. My partner.. once again through lifetimes I remembered when in our sacred sexual union..so pure..so sacred and holy is our orgasm..that I felt my divine creative wombs' loving power, that created everything and allowed every woman to feel and be the same. We bring sacred sexuality in trust and surrender to its full power. Let all women know the sacred power of their womb and every man be in service to the sacred feminine in her and him..for that is where it all started and that..if you surrender to the feminine..the womb..the sacred Orgasm in trust..respect the vagina..the womb as you do when you enter a mosque or a temple or a church..and then you shall know the creator of all. .. namaste Salaam. Gaia Mother Sofia Allah Maa
In the post that followed next, the couple sat in a yoga posture. She showed no qualms in stating that “God is sexual”.
Spiritual beings are sexual..God is sexual. The orgasm is the Goddess energy..Allah maa energy that created everything. It is divine. The sacred Orgasm. Allah hu Akbar. OM namah Shivaya! Anyone repulsed by this is repulsed by how they were born. Who made you think like this? He who was our father who art in heaven has finally stepped down and apologised for taking my light and claiming it as his own. He is sat next to me. My son.. My father my husband..Vlad..yaldaboath..is now love and in Knowing..the illuminate cannot feed off him now. He has woken up and serves Love. We have already won! We are from Orion. Sirius is here. It is done it is done it is done as my will be done. I am Sofia. I am Allah Maa. Goddess Isis. Mary...tne holy spirit..the orgasm of all things in the universe. Rise up. Aho!
