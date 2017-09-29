Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu Blessed With a Baby Girl

We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love&blessings — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) September 29, 2017

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been blessed with a baby girl.Kunal was quick to take to his Twitter account on Thursday to share the happy news with his fans and friends.Kunal tweeted, "We are over the moon thrilled and delighted to share that we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this very auspicious day."Soha and Kunal met on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and 99 and rumours of their romance started doing the rounds. They got engaged in Paris in 2014 after dating each other for quite some time.Soha and Kunal exchanged vows on January 25, 2015. Their wedding took place at their Khar residence in the presence of a registrar and close relatives Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore.Congratulations to the couple!