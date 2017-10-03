Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu Bring Daughter Inaaya Naumi Home

We have named our daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Little Inaaya is happy and healthy and she thanks all of you for your love and blessings — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) October 1, 2017

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are on cloud nine as the couple brings their newborn daughter home. Soha gave birth to their little angle on September 29.The pair was photographed while waiting for their car outside a hospital in Mumbai. Soha and Kunal, who confirmed the actress’ pregnancy in May, have named their little bundle of joy Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.“We have named our daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu. Little Inaaya is happy and healthy and she thanks all of you for your love and blessings,” Kunal had tweeted two days back.Kunal was all smiles as he posed for paparazzi holding the baby in his arms. While Soha chose to wear a three-fourth pink check tunic, the Golmaal star sported blue casual shirt and pants for the special day.“We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love & blessings,” Kunal had written at the time of her daughter’s birth.The couple tied the knot in Paris in July 2014. They first met on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge.