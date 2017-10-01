Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu Name Their Newborn Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

We have named our daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Little Inaaya is happy and healthy and she thanks all of you for your love and blessings — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) October 1, 2017

We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love&blessings — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) September 29, 2017

New parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have named their baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.The 34-year-old actor and Soha, 38, welcomed their first child on September 29.Kemmu took to Twitter today to reveal the name of their daughter."We have named our daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Little Inaaya is happy and healthy and she thanks all of you for your love and blessings," wrote the actor.He had announced the arrival of his little one, who was born on the ninth day of Navatri festival, on the microblogging site."We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day. Thank you for the love and blessings," he had written.The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.Soha announced her pregnancy in April 2017.On the work front, Soha was last seen in the film "31st October". Kunal will be seen next in Golmaal Again scheduled to release on Diwali.