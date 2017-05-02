Sohail Khan Says It's An Advantage to Work With Salman Khan

Mumbai: Sohail Khan says it is easier to work with brother Salman Khan as they understand each other well.

After sharing screen space in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Salaam-E-Ishq and Veer, Sohail and Salman have reunited for Kabir Khan's Tubelight.

"It was great fun working on this film. I enjoyed working with him (Salman). He and Kabir share a great chemistry.

"As we know each other so it is always an advantage when we work together. It's easy to communicate. There are times when we don't rehearse and just do the scenes," Sohail said.

The 47-year-old actor-filmmaker says his role in the movie is important but it's more of Salman's film.

The movie also has a cameo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but Sohail does not have any scenes with him.

"I was not shooting at that time so I don't know how was the reunion between them (SRK and Salman). I know he has a guest appearance," Sohail says.

The actor is currently seen as a judge on kids comedy reality show Chote Miyan.