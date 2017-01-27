Someone Should Write Another Film for Me and Amitabh Bachchan: Shatrughan Sinha

Mumbai: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who has shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Bombay to Goa and Dostana, says he wants someone to write a film for him and the megastar.

Shatrughan, who was last seen on the big screen playing a politician in Ram Gopal Varma's 2010 film "Rakta Charitra", is planning to return to acting soon.

"But the role has to justify my presence. I was supposed to play my daughter Sonakshi's father in 'Akira'. Finally everyone decided it was better if we came together for the first time in a film that justified our presence together. There was an offer from Anurag Kashyap which I liked. But it didn't work out," he said.

He is looking forward to reuniting with Amitabh.

"We did some outstanding work together in 'Bombay To Goa, Dostana, Kaala Patthar and other films. We had our differences somewhere down the line. But he was and is a caring and giving co-star, always concerned about his co-actors.

"I remember during the shooting of our first film together... Bombay To Goa, Amitabh accidentally hit my face with his elbow and my nose began to bleed profusely. He panicked more than I did.

"I'll never forget the look of concern and worry on his face. Today, we are both experienced, mature and hopefully, wise souls. Someone should write another film for the two of us."

Shatrughan recently received Filmfare's Lifetime Achievement award. Later, the actor-politician took off for a pilgrimage to Shirdi with his friend and Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Pahlaj Nihalani.

"It's been an eventful time for me," said Shatrughan.

"I was finally honoured with a lifetime achievement award. Late but welcome. However, I must say that awards to me and Amitabh Bachchan at this juncture of our respective lives and careers can only be meaningful if they serve as an inspiration for the younger generations.

"Having said that, I can't deny the fact that a lifetime achievement award is no longer seen as a full stop that it used to be. Look at Amitabh. He wins a lifetime achievement award every year. And he continues to do great work. 'Piku' and 'Pink' are outstanding films."

Shatrughan's political fortunes within the Bharatiya Janata Party continue to be uncertain.

"They have shown little respect for my opinion or presence. But I will continue to be a faithful and loyal soldier for my party. Friends and well-wishers say I am taken for granted by my own party. I say 'That's okay'. No one treats me like a star at home."

One occurrence that has pleased him is the closing of ranks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.

"I always knew they would wash away their differences. I am glad to see it happening. There will be many significant political developments in our country. Wait and watch," he said.