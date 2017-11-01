Sometimes You do Things Because You are Young: Rannvijay Singha on Priyank Sharma's Reckless Behaviour in Bigg Boss 11
MTV Roadies Host and VJ Rannvijay Singha has always been upfront and open about lending support to all his fellow Roadies contestants who go in the Bigg Boss house, be it Prince or VJ Baani. In the ongoing Bigg Boss 11, it's ex-Roadie and Splitsvilla contestant Priyank Sharma who is getting all the support from his mentor.
One of the most controversial and youth-popular contestants, Priyank was ousted from the season for breaking rules within a few days and was called back post-apology. However, within a few days of his second stint in the season, he was once again warned by the Bigg Boss for breaking the rule and received punishment in form of nomination.
Talking about the reckless behaviour of the MTV's young face, Ranvijay told Indian Express, "I was in Spain when all of this happened. I got a missed call from Priyank when I returned. I was surprised to know that he got evicted. I asked him if he thinks that he was wrong. He just said he was not wrong. I asked him if he regrets it. He said that he stood up for something that I believed in. So I was like if you did what you thought was right and you had to suffer through its repercussions, then its fine."
Defending Priyank's actions in the house Singha added, "Sometimes in life you do things just because you are young. But if it is done for the right reason and if you have the courage to take the repercussion then it is ok."
Having said this, Rannvijay also said that he would like to know the other side of the story too. "I really want to know the other side of the story. Because I myself have been doing many reality shows. So, I don't know how much of it was edited. There are a lot of times when contestants instigate each other. If you can get a strong contestant evicted with an act like this, then it is a game played very well,"
Bigg Boss 11 is currently being hosted by Salman Khan and carryforwards the setup of celebrities vs commoners theme introduced last season. Apart from Priyank other popular contestants this season are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Dhinchak Pooja
