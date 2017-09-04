GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sonakshi Sinha Asks Fans to Help Clean Up Mumbai Beaches

The Bollywood actress tweeted out a request to her 10 million-plus followers asking them to keep Mumbai's beaches clean

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2017, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonakshi Sinha Asks Fans to Help Clean Up Mumbai Beaches
Sonakshi Sinha (Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has urged her fans and followers to clean up the beaches here.

Sonakshi on Sunday took to Twitter, where she shared a poster of the event, which read: "Join the citizens... Gandhi Statue, Juhu beach, September 6."

The Dabangg actress, 30, tweeted: "Hope there comes a day when we don't mess it up to begin with! Come on guys, join in to Free the beach!"




This is not the first time a Bollywood personality has campaigned for the beach clean-up. Last month, actress Dia Mirza, along with her producer-husband Sahil Sangha, was seen as part of the initiative.

On the acting front, Sonakshi will soon be seen in the thriller film Ittefaq, directed by Abhay Chopra. The film is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name.

The film will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.