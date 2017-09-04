Sonakshi Sinha Asks Fans to Help Clean Up Mumbai Beaches
The Bollywood actress tweeted out a request to her 10 million-plus followers asking them to keep Mumbai's beaches clean
Sonakshi Sinha (Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has urged her fans and followers to clean up the beaches here.
Sonakshi on Sunday took to Twitter, where she shared a poster of the event, which read: "Join the citizens... Gandhi Statue, Juhu beach, September 6."
The Dabangg actress, 30, tweeted: "Hope there comes a day when we don't mess it up to begin with! Come on guys, join in to Free the beach!"
This is not the first time a Bollywood personality has campaigned for the beach clean-up. Last month, actress Dia Mirza, along with her producer-husband Sahil Sangha, was seen as part of the initiative.
On the acting front, Sonakshi will soon be seen in the thriller film Ittefaq, directed by Abhay Chopra. The film is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name.
The film will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.
Sonakshi on Sunday took to Twitter, where she shared a poster of the event, which read: "Join the citizens... Gandhi Statue, Juhu beach, September 6."
The Dabangg actress, 30, tweeted: "Hope there comes a day when we don't mess it up to begin with! Come on guys, join in to Free the beach!"
Hope there comes a day when we dont mess it up to begin with! Come on guys, join in to #freethebeach! pic.twitter.com/2PDisYpYdS— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 3, 2017
This is not the first time a Bollywood personality has campaigned for the beach clean-up. Last month, actress Dia Mirza, along with her producer-husband Sahil Sangha, was seen as part of the initiative.
On the acting front, Sonakshi will soon be seen in the thriller film Ittefaq, directed by Abhay Chopra. The film is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name.
The film will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1 at Chittagong: Lyon Picks Two
- This Is How Paris Saint-Germain Can Get Around FFP Rules
- Skoda Octavia RS 2017 Launched in India for Rs 24.62 Lakh
- Run-machine Virat Kohli Scales New Heights in Colombo
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother