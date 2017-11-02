Sonakshi Sinha Gives An Honest Reply On How She Felt While Seducing Sidharth Malhotra in Ittefaq

: Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she feels uncomfortable while shooting scenes which require her to seduce her co-stars.Sonakshi, along with actors Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna, appeared on the special show Interrogation with Karan Johar to promote their forthcoming film Ittefaq.Asked whether she enjoyed seducing Sidharth in the film, Sonakshi said: "Every actor has that (one) thing which they are not very good at or they are uncomfortable doing. Sometimes it is a comedy, sometimes it's emotional scenes, sometimes it's seduction."It was really very uncomfortable. See, I am a very good actor, that's why it didn't show, but I was very uncomfortable."Sonakshi said this discomfort was not just with Sidharth but "in general in front of cameras".On the show, Sonakshi also revealed that she had a crush on actor Hrithik Roshan."He (Hrithik) was my first crush in school and when his film released, I went ballistic. He is the only actor whose posters I have had in my room. I used to send a boy from my house to his - we stay five minutes from each other - every day with a different poster. I used to say, 'Get me his autograph'. He is the only actor I have ever done that for," she said.Ittefaq will release on Friday.