Sonakshi Sinha Joins Diana Penty in 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' Sequel
Titled 'Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns', the film will be helmed by Mudassar Aziz, who had also directed the first part.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha is excited as she has been roped in for the sequel to the last year's surprise box office hit Happy Bhag Jayegi.
Taking to Twitter, Sonakshi wrote: "It's one big Happy family! Can't wait to kick-start this journey... Aanand L Rai, Mudassar, Diana Penty #happybhaagjayegireturns."
Happy Bhag Jayegi, featuring Diana Penty, Ali Fazal and Abhay Deol, was released on August 18, 2016. The romantic comedy narrated the story of a girl named Happy, who runs away from her wedding and reaches Pakistan by mistake.
