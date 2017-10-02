Sonakshi Sinha Joins Diana Penty in 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' Sequel

So yesssss @sonakshisinha is my Happy 2!!! And I am very proud to bring her to you! Kill it Sonaaaaa 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 — Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) October 2, 2017

: Actress Sonakshi Sinha is excited as she has been roped in for the sequel to the last year's surprise box office hit Happy Bhag Jayegi.Titled Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns, the film will be helmed by Mudassar Aziz, who had also directed the first part.Taking to Twitter, Sonakshi wrote: "It's one big Happy family! Can't wait to kick-start this journey... Aanand L Rai, Mudassar, Diana Penty #happybhaagjayegireturns."While Mudassar posted: "So yes Sonakshi is my Happy 2! And I am very proud to bring her to you! Kill it Sona (sic)."Happy Bhag Jayegi, featuring Diana Penty, Ali Fazal and Abhay Deol, was released on August 18, 2016. The romantic comedy narrated the story of a girl named Happy, who runs away from her wedding and reaches Pakistan by mistake.Diana also shared a picture of herself along with Sonakshi, Aanand L Rai and Mudassar and captioned it: "Happy days are here again! ☺️😁💃🏻 @aanandlrai @mudassar_as_is @sonakshisinha @krishikalulla @cypplOfficial #HappyBhagJayegiReturns #HBJR."