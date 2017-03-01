Sonakshi Sinha Surprises Fans By Covering Train's Drops of Jupiter
File photo of Sonakshi Sinha/ Yogen Shah
Sonakshi Sinha who is currently busy with her film Noor, recently made a proper singing debut on Instagram. The actress who is known for her roles in films like Dabangg and Akira sang her all time favourite and Train's popular song Drops of Jupiter.
After Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor looks like Sonakshi is also ready to sing for herself very soon. The actress had already released a song as a single album titled Ishqoholic. She also performed on stage at the Global Citizen Festival starring Jay Z, Demi Lovato and Coldplay.
Well, we liked Sonakshi's Insta debut as a singer and hope to hear her soon in one of her upcoming films. Is it going to be Noor? Let's see.
First Published: March 1, 2017, 6:06 PM IST
