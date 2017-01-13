Sonakshi Sinha Wraps Up Noor
Image: Instagram/ Sonakshi Sinha
Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has wrapped the filming of her upcoming movie Noor.
The 29-year-old star took to social media to share the experience of working on the film which will see her playing a journalist.
"And its a wrap!!!! Trying to put down something real emo but realizing sometimes its ok just to feel! Thank you for letting me be #NOOR @sunhilsippy and @abundantiaent! Its been one helluva ride!," Sonakshi wrote along with a picture of herself sporting the look from the film.
Noor, a crime thriller comedy, is an adaptation of Pakistani novel Karachi, You're Killing Me! by Saba Imtiaz.
The book tells the story of a young journalist, Ayesha Khan, who is unable to tolerate the elite people in Karachi.
Ayesha struggles to deal with her life but deep within she wishes to find a nice lover for herself.
Directed by Sunhil Sippy Noor also stars Purab Kohli. The movie is scheduled to release on April 21, 2017.
