Sonakshi Sinha Wraps Up Noor

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has wrapped the filming of her upcoming movie Noor.

The 29-year-old star took to social media to share the experience of working on the film which will see her playing a journalist.

"And its a wrap!!!! Trying to put down something real emo but realizing sometimes its ok just to feel! Thank you for letting me be #NOOR @sunhilsippy and @abundantiaent! Its been one helluva ride!," Sonakshi wrote along with a picture of herself sporting the look from the film.

Noor, a crime thriller comedy, is an adaptation of Pakistani novel Karachi, You're Killing Me! by Saba Imtiaz.

The book tells the story of a young journalist, Ayesha Khan, who is unable to tolerate the elite people in Karachi.

Ayesha struggles to deal with her life but deep within she wishes to find a nice lover for herself.

Directed by Sunhil Sippy Noor also stars Purab Kohli. The movie is scheduled to release on April 21, 2017.