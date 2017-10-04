Sonam Kapoor Acquires Rights of Krishna Udayasankar's The Aryavarta Chronicles

Actor Sonam Kapoor has acquired the movie rights to the book series, The Aryavarta Chronicles.The bestseller series by Singapore-based author Krishna Udayasankar is a modern retelling of the epic Mahabharata through the novels Govinda, Kaurava and Kurukshetra that collectively comprise the series."I was zapped and star-struck when Sonam first reached out to me to let me know she'd enjoyed The Aryavarta Chronicles."It's exciting that The Aryavarta Chronicles series is in the hands of someone with great aesthetic vision. Sonam's passion for the story and its characters; and her down-to-earth attitude totally blew me away. I can't wait to work with her," Udayasankar said in a statement.The 32-year-old actor has previously bought the film rights of Anuja Chauhan's novel The Zoya Factor.Sonam is currently filming Veerey Di Wedding, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.