Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Celebrate Their National Award Win, See Pics

Winning National Film Awards certainly calls for huge celebration! And that’s exactly what stars Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar proved as soon as they returned to Mumbai.

Sonam and Akshay, who are presently busy shooting for Pad Man, were in Delhi a few days back for the National Awards ceremony. The stars decided to celebrate their big win on the sets of the film.

In the latest photos, Sonam and Akshay are happily gorging on a rather lip-smacking cake while the champagne still has some time to be opened.



Image: Sonam Kapoor's Snapchat account

While Sonam’s film Neerja bagged two awards at the 64th National Film Awards which included including Best Feature Film in Hindi and of course, a Special Mention for her.

Akshay, on the other hand, was conferred with his first ever National Film Award for his role in Rustom by President Pranab Mukherjee.

As soon as he was honoured, an ecstatic Twinkle posted a rather hilarious message on her Instagram handle. "So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband :) #NationalFilmAwards #Hurrah," she cheekily wrote.

While Akshay's Pad Man is a biopic on Muruganantham, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women, Sonam will be see in Veere Di Wedding WHICH ALSO FEATURES Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.