Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is definitely in a happy space right now. The actress celebrated her birthday on Friday with her close friends including rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor.
Sonam and Anand might not have officially admitted to being in a relationship but their social media posts and frequent public outings narrate a different tale. They often indulge in friendly banters on Instagram and comment on each other's pictures.
Anand recently shared two boomerangs from Sonam's magical birthday celebrations. While one of the videos had an elated Sonam trying her hand at mini golf against a background with her name and the other one saw the actress cutting her birthday cake.
Sonam, who turned 32, also took to Instagram a day after her birthday and thanked everyone for their love and support. "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. I have never ever felt so so loved in my life. I'm so overfilled with joy and love that my cup runneth over. Thank you my amazing family and friends. I feel so so special and blessed to be me, I hope every girl gets to feel this way. #everydayphenomenal," she wrote.
Sonam also posted a video wherein she can be seen blowing the candles on her birthday cake, with the song Çity Of Stars, playing in the background.
She also made a point to thank her parents and tell them that she misses them. She captioned the video as, "Thanks mama and papa for always making me feel so special and loved and sending me birthday cards and chocolate cake wherever I'm in the world. I love you the most and best. Miss you so much. @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor."
On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Padman opposite Akshay Kumar and is also gearing up for her home production Veere Di Wedding, which will also feature Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar alongside the actress.
