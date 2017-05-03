DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Sonam Kapoor's Traditional Look at National Film Awards Ceremony is Breathtaking
Image courtesy: Doordarshan National/Official Twitter account
Going the traditional way is indeed sexy and Sonam Kapoor was successful at conveying the message when she attended the National Films Awards ceremony in a rather breath-taking Indian ensemble. Sonam looked every bit a regal star in this gorgeous green sari.
WATCH NOW : @sonamakapoor at presentation of #NationalFilmAwards ceremony on @DDNational & Live-Stream on : https://t.co/5oaeHT8UJZ pic.twitter.com/OL1MoLEqxY
— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 3, 2017
Known for setting new fashion trends each time she makes a public appearance, Sonam made sure her presence at National Films Awards ceremony which took place in Delhi today was no exception. She stood tall in the traditional attire and showed everyone just how important the typical Indian look is.
Sonam won National Film Award Special Mention for her performance in Neerja.
.@sonamakapoor is all smiles as she attends the #NationalFilmAwards ceremony pic.twitter.com/258VXCuKIZ
— MissKyra (@MissKyra12) May 3, 2017
Neerja is a biographical thriller film, whose plot centers on the hijacking of a Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 1986. It tells the heroic tale of Neerja Bhanot, an air hostess, who lost her life while saving others.
Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor was also present at the event.
.@akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones Another #NationalFilmAwards winner @sonamakapoor is in the capital to receive her award with her father @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/L1t2hq3Hqt
— Harsh Kumar🌏 (@harshktweets) May 3, 2017
On being asked if a National Award will open more doors for content-driven films for her, Sonam had said: “I think I have been doing content-driven films for a couple of years right now, but obviously it (National Award) is an encouragement to doing more of them.”
WATCH NOW : @akshaykumar & @sonamakapoor at the presentation of #NationalFilmAwards ceremony on @DDNational & : https://t.co/5oaeHT8UJZ pic.twitter.com/m5KBwsLj3n
— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 3, 2017
“It is such a a huge validation for doing a film like ‘Neerja’, but at the same time it was more important to make a film like ‘Neerja’ which spoke about human spirit and compassion. A film like ‘Neerja’ winning an award says that human spirit and human compassion and kindness at the end of the day should be our purpose,” she added.
