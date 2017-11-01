GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Is Suffering From Bronchitis

The Neerja star had retweeted actress Richa Chadha's post wherein the latter had mentioned that she was having breathing issues.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2017, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Is Suffering From Bronchitis
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport/Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor says due to the environmental conditions, she has been wheezing and has developed bronchitis.

"Have never had breathing issues in my life. But have been wheezing and developed bronchitis. It's so scary," Sonam tweeted.




The Neerja star had retweeted actress Richa Chadha's post wherein the latter had mentioned that she was having breathing issues.

Richa wrote: "Anyone else seeing the haze over Mumbai? Past few days I have been having trouble breathing, feels like we're eating/inhaling talcum powder."




On the acting front, Sonam is currently busy shooting for Veere Di Wedding and Richa is gearing up for the release of the second instalment of the Fukrey franchise.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ease of Doing Business: FM Arun Jaitley Vows More Reforms to Break into Top 50

Ease of Doing Business: FM Arun Jaitley Vows More Reforms to Break into Top 50

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES