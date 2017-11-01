Sonam Kapoor Is Suffering From Bronchitis
The Neerja star had retweeted actress Richa Chadha's post wherein the latter had mentioned that she was having breathing issues.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport/Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor says due to the environmental conditions, she has been wheezing and has developed bronchitis.
"Have never had breathing issues in my life. But have been wheezing and developed bronchitis. It's so scary," Sonam tweeted.
The Neerja star had retweeted actress Richa Chadha's post wherein the latter had mentioned that she was having breathing issues.
Richa wrote: "Anyone else seeing the haze over Mumbai? Past few days I have been having trouble breathing, feels like we're eating/inhaling talcum powder."
On the acting front, Sonam is currently busy shooting for Veere Di Wedding and Richa is gearing up for the release of the second instalment of the Fukrey franchise.
"Have never had breathing issues in my life. But have been wheezing and developed bronchitis. It's so scary," Sonam tweeted.
Have never had breathing issues in my life. But have been wheezing and developed bronchitis. It’s so scary https://t.co/PpxehtuUYX— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 1, 2017
The Neerja star had retweeted actress Richa Chadha's post wherein the latter had mentioned that she was having breathing issues.
Richa wrote: "Anyone else seeing the haze over Mumbai? Past few days I have been having trouble breathing, feels like we're eating/inhaling talcum powder."
Anyone else seeing the haze over Mumbai?Past few days I have been having trouble breathing,feels like we’re eating/inhaling talcum powder— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 1, 2017
On the acting front, Sonam is currently busy shooting for Veere Di Wedding and Richa is gearing up for the release of the second instalment of the Fukrey franchise.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Follows Tendulkar's Footsteps; Scores Another Ton
- Virat Kohli's Restaurant Hosts Indian Cricket Team Ahead of New Zealand T20I
- Nokia 2 First Look Video: Check Out The New Budget Nokia Android Phone
- Rahul Dev Talks About The Importance of Proper Nutrition
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways