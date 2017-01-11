Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Unite With Akshay Kumar For Padman

Mumbai: Actresses Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte are set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Padman, a biopic on social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham who

invented the first low-cost sanitary napkins in India.

Sonam, 31, announced the new on social media by sharing the poster of the R Balki-directed movie.

"Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project. #Rbalki @akshaykumar @missfunnybones @radhikaofficial #padman," Sonam captioned the film's poster.

This is the second time Sonam is teaming with Akshay, they have previously worked in 2011 film Thank You.

Akshay's wife and actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna will produce the film under her new banner Mrs Funnybones Movies.