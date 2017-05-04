If there’s anything adorable than Sonam Kapoor’s photos with beau Anand Ahuja and father Anil Kapoor, we haven’t found it from her personal album yet. There’s just something so magical and special about these photos where Anil and Anand stand almost like in appreciation for Sonam’s big win while she gleefully poses for the photographers.

Sonam and Anand continue to make headlines each time they are spotted together on vacations and sharing their adorable photos on their Instagram profiles. The two haven’t commented on their relationship status, and maintain they are just 'good friends'.

Sonam attended the National Films Awards ceremony yesterday in a rather breath-taking Anamika Khanna ensemble. Sonam looked every bit a regal star in the sari.

Known for setting new fashion trends each time she makes a public appearance, Sonam made sure her presence at National Films Awards ceremony which took place in Delhi yesterday was no exception. She stood tall in the traditional attire and showed everyone just how important the typical Indian look is.

Sonam won National Film Award Special Mention for her performance in Neerja.

Neerja is a biographical thriller film, whose plot centers on the hijacking of a Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 1986. It tells the heroic tale of Neerja Bhanot, an air hostess, who lost her life while saving others.

Akshay Kumar, who was named the Best Actor for his performance in the crime thriller Rustom, was also present at the National Awards ceremony yesterday. Rustom was loosely based on the commander K.M. Nanavati case.

Sonam shares a light moment with Adil Hussain during the ceremony.

