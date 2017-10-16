DELHI! You were so good to us! We Out! #veerediwedding @vdwthefilm SCHEDULE WRAP! Halfway there! A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, who'll all be seen together in Veere Di Wedding, recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the film. And if the film boasts of such an interesting cast, the on-set stories are bound to be interesting.Hitting back at the rumours of 'cat-fights' on the film sets, Sonam and her sister Rhea, who is co-producing the film alongside the actress, took to Twitter to share their point of view.They called out the blind columns and pointed out that it may get the websites some hits and clicks, but it won't be the truth."Dear websites, you can put out as many 'blind items'(a.k.a gossip you were too lazy to fact check) as you like pitting women against each other, it may get you clicks but it won't be the truth. Must you insist on shoving this tired patriarchal concept of women catfighting into our film (which is not about a road trip) as if grown, intelligent women have nothing better to do."Taking the entire episode to their stride, they maintained that women, in fact, can work with each other without indulging in any fights. They also used the opportunity to call out the deep-rooted patriarchal mindset of the society."We will continue to be actual friends and try and make a kick-ass movie and prove that women can work with each other, get along and have a blast. Because we can, we are and we will continue to. And on schedule. Please keep in mind how outdated, irresponsible and harmful your narrative is and frustrating for a culture of women who actually want to work together. There is no place for it anymore," read the post.Father Anil Kapoor also supported his daughters by retweeting their post. He wrote, "Veeres stand together, through "blind stories", false accusations & smear campaigns.That’s true friendship👌🏻 #VeereDiWedding"The first schedule, shot in Delhi, extended over a month. Rhea took to Instagram and shared a photo of the cast. "DELHI! You were so good to us! We Out! #veerediwedding @vdwthefilm SCHEDULE WRAP! Halfway there!" she wrote.