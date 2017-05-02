»
Sonam Kapoor Snapped With Rumoured Boyfriend Anand Ahuja At the Airport

News18.com

Updated: May 2, 2017, 1:59 PM IST
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Even though the two have never admitted to being in a relationship, their public outings narrate a different tale.

sonam-anand-1Image: Yogen Shah

sonam-anand-3Image: Yogen Shah

They often post pictures with each other and indulge in friendly banters over the comments on social media platforms such as Instagram.

The actress is currently mourning the loss of her maternal grandmother Draupadi Hingorani Bhambani. Many of her film industry friends including the likes of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor attended the prayer meet and extended their support to the family.

arjun-ranveer-1

On the professional front, Sonam is gearing up for Pad Man alongside Akshay Kumar and her home production Veerey Di Wedding.

First Published: May 2, 2017, 1:59 PM IST
