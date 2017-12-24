Sonam Kapoor To Anupam Kher: Bollywood Wishes Anil Kapoor On His Birthday

Happy birthday to the person who taught me to fight for what I believe in and to never stop chasing my dreams. Without you, I wouldn't be half the woman I am today and for that I love you endlessly. ❤ @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/93oOdeYp94 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 24, 2017

There is no one in the world who understands me like you do and for that I'm truly grateful. Happy birthday Daddy, you are a true gem and I'm so lucky to have you in my life 🎊 @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/80oUhEd36T — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 24, 2017

You have made me the person I am today and I continue to be inspired and in awe of your charisma, loyalty and dedication every single day. How lucky am I to have a father like you ☺

Happy birthday Daddy! @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/nXWUpMKHwM — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 24, 2017

Happy birthday my dearest friend @AnilKapoor. May you always look 39 years younger than you are. May all the best roles first come to you. May I always have the access to your gym & to ur physiotherapist. May God give you all the happiness in the world. You are the BESTEST.👍😍 pic.twitter.com/dj7rKk4XJx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 24, 2017

Here's a confession. For 30 years since Mr India whenever Anil and I met we celebrated that we survived yet another year despite all odds in the movie business. Here's to another year of survival success friendship love happiness. #HappyBirthdayAnilKapoor @AnilKapoor — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 24, 2017

Happy birthday @AnilKapoor .. u are a Diamond in a world full of Rhinestones.. unbreakable n Shining.. Lov u Papaji♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/AXaHeFF70i — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 24, 2017

The man who has frozen time. Be it the 80s, 90s, 00s, or 10s he looks the same. Drama, action, romance, comedy he has aced it all. Has the energy & enthusiasm to put a newcomer to shame. Wishing the youngest of them all a very Happy Birthday .. we love you @AnilKapoor sir. pic.twitter.com/2TSzz6Xypi — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 24, 2017

