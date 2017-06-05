Sonika Chauhan Death Case: Vikram Chatterjee Files For Anticipatory Bail

Actor Vikram Chatterjee's lawyer moved Kolkata High Court for his anticipatory bail in model Sonika Chauhan's death case today.

The actor has already been slapped with aggravated charge of section 304 of IPC which is culpable homicide not amounting to murder as against the previous charge of rash and negligent driving after it came to light that the suspect was speeding.

Forensic tests on Chatterjee's blood alcohol content remained inconclusive on grounds that less than necessary amount of blood was sent for examination.

Police is yet to file for cancellation of Chatterjee's bail which was granted to him by a lower court on the basis of the initial charges pressed against him.

Chatterjee was on the wheels of his car while his partner Sonika was on the front seat when the accident happened on a south Kolkata street on their way back from a party on April 29.

Sonika was rushed to a city hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The actor himself sustained head injury in the accident and was hospitalised.