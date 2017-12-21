Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Trailer: Pyaar ka Punchnama Gang Unites with Alok Nath To Tickle Your Funny bone

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who shot to fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, has teamed up with Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh for another fun-filled ride titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.After announcing the title of the film in a quirky way, the makers decided to drop the trailer on Wednesday. Like Ranjan's previous films, this too is a battle of sexes but with a twist. As seen in the trailer, Sonu (Kartik Aryan) is that friend who loses his best friend Titu (Sunny Singh) to a lady love Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha). The film thereby pits bromance against romance and is set to enthrall the audience with Titu's dilemma of choosing between his best friend and girlfriend.Interestingly, the trailer also sees the presence of ever-sanskaari Alok Nath using words one may not have expected him to.The film is slated to release on February 9, 2018.Check out the trailer here: