In a series of tweets, popular singer Sonu Nigam declared his decision to quit Twitter. Supporting singer Abhijeet and actor Paresh Rawal, Sonu showed no qualms in stating that that the social media platform lacks "balance" and was clearly "one-sided".

As he announced his decision to quit Twtter, and bid adieu to his 7 million followers, he knew it would leave most ‘disappointed’ and ‘angry’ and ‘some Sadists Happy’.

The singer, who believes he has a balanced approach, blamed media for being divided. He even mentioned that social networking site is full of "some nationalists, some just cold blooded pseudos".

"People blessing you on one hand; and some wishing Death upon you. Even some young Girls and Boys and Kids behave like terrorists"(sic), he tweeted.

While supporting Paresh, Sonu said if "a woman can endorse a picture of Gautam Gambhir in the front of the Army jeep", why should he be mocked for doing exactly the same?

While talking about Paresh’s recent comment on author Arundhati Roy, he tweeted since she has the right to have an opinion about Kashmir even other "other billion Indians have the right to feel let down too".

Nigam also accused former JNUSU Vice-President Shehla Rashid to provocate supporters by accusing BJP of being involved in a sex racket.

The singer also mentioned that if Abhijeet's account has been deleted then why wasn’t Rashid's too?

"Where's the Balance? How is it all so one sided? Why is everyone so Angry here on Twitter? Why can't there be a Sensible discussion?"(sic), he tweeted.

While stating that he has nothing against Twitter, he drew a comparison between the social networking site and porn screened in theaters. "Yet Twitter cud have been a Greater Platform. It's like Porn, shown in Theatres", he tweeted.

Sonu also stated that he doesn’t “belong to a place which spews so much Venom with such Relish! A place that taints me Anti Muslim in some losers' minds”.

“I don't belong 2 a place whr sm Pseudo Intellectuals actually turn a Blind Eye to d Unprecedented slap I gave 2 d Fatva proclaimers on me,’ his next tweet read.

He also tweeted a sane advise to all those who are planning to get married. “People getting married? U can actually know d entire Psychology & Class of a Partner by just going through his Twitter Time line,” he tweeted.

While biding a final goodbye to his fans and followers, Sonu said he would create an account only if there is a new platform with a filter.