Sooraj Barjatya Appreciates Akshay Mhatre's Dedication

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has lauded actor Akshay Mhatre, who plays the lead role of Naren in his TV show Piyaa Albela, stating that he is "impressed and touched" by his dedication towards work.

Akshay, who is paired with actress Sheen Dass in the show, has moved out of his parents' house and shifted base to a property near the show's set. The actor has even toned down and lost eight kg.

"I am so impressed and touched on seeing how committed Akshay is to his role... a very rare find these days," Barjatya said in a statement.

"Akshay has given up on all possible sources of entertainment as he wants a single-minded focus on his role, his character and wants to live and breathe that space. The dedication is already reaping rich dividends as the audience is truly loving Akshay as Naren," he added.

Akshay said getting appreciation from Barjatya is an "achievement" for him.

"I have worked hard to get this role and I will pull out all the stops to ensure that he is satisfied with my performance. After all, the show is his vision, something he has developed over the course of eight years. I'm glad the viewers have connected well with our show," Akshay said.

Piyaa Albela is aired on Zee TV.