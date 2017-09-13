...lso hs wyf brags bout hs afairs n d son is a part f a runin murdr case, y sud Kangana bothr with dis family f d millennium 😂?@Spotboye — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 11, 2017

Looks like Kangana Ranaut's bold comments continue to haunt the Pancholis. After Kangana recounted her turmoil of a relationship with Aditya Pancholi at recent interviews, her fans started trolling and spamming Aditya's son Sooraj Pancholi on social media.It seems the trolls got better of the young actor as Sooraj has now deleted his Twitter account. However, his last post before going off the site clearly indicates the reason for quitting. In his last tweet, Sooraj had requested media and Twitterati not to tag him or his sister in every article that surrounds the Aditya Pancholi – Kangana Ranaut controversy and begged to keep them out of it.Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli openly criticised Aditya's wife Zarina for aiding a wrong person and called her out for maligning Kangana's image. Rangoli had also pointed towards Sooraj's involvement in Jiah's death in one of her tweets even before the latest report came from Rabia Khan.Interestingly, while the Pancholi's have been busy with their spat with Kangana and her controversial statements, Jiah Khan's mother has brought in new facts and developments regarding her daughter's alleged suicide.For the uninitiated, in 2013 actress Jiah Khan was found dead in her Juhu Apartment and mother Rabia Khan had accused Jiah's then boyfriend Sooraj of murdering her daughter. However, her death was declared a suicide by the Juhu Police as well as the CBI and Sooraj was charged with the offense of abetment to suicide.Looks like, the Hero actor is not having the best of times and understandably has taken a sabbatical from social media.