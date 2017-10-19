Sophie Turner Uses Snail Gel Eye Patches

Actress Sophie Turner wears 24 carat gold snail gel eye patches to reduce the dark circles under her eye. She says she is not made of "actual" snails.Turner, 21, swears by patches because she has "really bad circles" under her eyes and the patches helps brighten her under-eye area, reports femalefirst.co.uk."I have really bad circles under my eyes, so I always put on these 24 carat gold snail gel eye patches. They're not actually snails! I leave them for 20 minutes, take them off and it brightens my eyes completely. It's amazing, I always use them," Turner told Elle magazine.The Game of Thrones star owns "a lot" of beauty products, but she does not use them as much."I don't wear a lot of make-up but I have a lot of make-up," she said.