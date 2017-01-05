Special Screening of Dangal for All-Daughter Families in Haryana's Karnal District

Chandigarh: To encourage girls to take the lead in sports and other fields and create a positive mindset in favour of daughters, the district administration in Haryana's Karnal on Wednesday organised a special screening of the film Dangal for families in the villages who have four or more daughters.

Karnal Additional Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni said on Wednesday that 924 such families, having four or more daughters, were identified for the special screening of the film.

The film was screened in a mall multiplex in Karnal town, 120 km from Chandigarh.

"The film, which chronicles the rise of sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat as medal-winning international wrestlers, and the efforts made by their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, would serve as a source of inspiration for these families," Soni said.

"The girls, some of whom were watching a film in a mall for the first time, were visibly excited and expressed their happiness over watching the film. They said that after watching Dangal, they were now feeling motivated to work hard and pursue sports along with their studies," she added.

The sex ration (number of females per 1,000 males) in Haryana has been the worst amomg all states at 879. With efforts of the authorities, the sex ratio improved to 904 last year.