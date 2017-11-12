Spice Girls On-Board for A 2018 Reunion

: Former girls group Spice Girls' members Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell are reportedly in talks for a reunion next year.They last got together for a special performance at the London 2012 Olympic closing ceremony. And now, all the members of the band have decided to reunite again."The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion," a source told thesun.co.uk."As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls."And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion," the source added.Formed in 1994, the band is known for its hit songs like Wannabe, Spice up your life, Viva forever, Stop and Who do you think you are.