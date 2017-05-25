Spiderman: Homecoming Trailer Gives Detailed Glimpse of Vulture

A new trailer for Marvel's spinoff superhero film, Spiderman: Homecoming is here and it gives more glimpse into the evil, our young Iron-Man intern has to fight.

Peter Parker is the new Stark intern, learning to use his power under the guidance of Tony Stark aka Iron Man. With an ever-improvised scientific suit with built-in AI and a spider hologram that turns into a parachute, this spin-off is going to be full of young vibe and swag, unlike its predecessor.

The trailer also gives a detailed view of the villain, Vulture, who is using alien tech post-Avengers battle to make his mark. While, Tiny Stark tries to assign small, safer task to the teenage superhero, young Parker has his own will.

Tom Holland, whose debut was well-received, now wears the suit for a longer duration and is excited like any other teenager with a superpower. But as quoted by his earlier versions, with great power comes great responsibilities, is he ready for that? Well, we have to wait for the answer.

Get ready for another 'Marvel'ous ride that releases on July 7.