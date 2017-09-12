Spock to Khan: Most Iconic Star Trek Characters of All Times

Over the years the Star Trek franchise has delivered some amazingly well-crafted sci-fi series, movies, and reboots. It has graced us with numerous hours of entertainment- giving its audience a perfect blend of drama, emotions, space-adventure, and some of the greatest battles of spaceships. The popular franchise caters to different palates by serving up such diverse and round characters, each unique and relatable to its audience.With the futuristic setting the franchise could be considered timeless, and with an impeccable cast, the franchise has lived up to its glory over so many years. From the logical Spock to the quirky Kirk and witty Scotty and almost childlike Data, relive iconic lines by your favourite Star Trek characters as Netflix now houses the entire Star Trek franchise. Why not hit the rewind button and transport yourself to the future as you take a look here at some of the loved characters from different series, films, and reboots. Enjoy!“In critical moments men sometimes see exactly what they wish to see”, - Spock:The genesis of this pointy-eared first officer and the legacy of Star Trek are inseparable. Spock’s subtle humour, his impeccable craving for logic and his alienation from the Vulcan clan because he is half HUMAN!- all amalgamate to create the greatest portion and brings out the best character i.e. Spock. He is undoubtedly the heart and soul of Star Trek.“Giving it all she’s got, Captain” - Scotty:Scotty Montgomery’s wit, his unapologetic humour, his Scottish influence and his warming charm have posed to be an integral element to the success of the Star Trek series. He is the infamous ‘miracle worker’, the chief engineer of the U.S.S Enterprise; the character’s ancestry also ensures that he is a great engineer as it is believed that Scottish people make good ENGINEERS. Scotty on dangerous occasions has ensured that the Enterprise doesn’t fall apart, embracing our inner Scotty and dramatically yelling like him, “giving it all she’s got, Captain”!"Confidence is faith in oneself. It can't easily be given by another." - DeannaTroi:Her character brought the required poise, oomph and glamour to the otherwise alien adventure show. She was the counselor of the ship, because in Star Trek’s futuristic utopian world- mental health is of the utmost priority. She is a half-human and half- Betazoid and gifted with the ability to sense emotions. She is not only the therapist but by the end of The Next Generation, she qualifies to become the bridge officer and goes all out to save the ship. And I am sure nobody can forget her saying, "Respect is earned, not bestowed’, she truly was something.“Don't let them promote you. Don't let them transfer you. Don't let them do anything that takes you off the bridge of that ship because while you're there, you can make a difference,” said James T. Kirk:The captain of the starship USS Enterprise, James T. Kirk is one of the lead roles in the Star Trek series. He is one of the smartest characters in the franchise, with an air to himself. Kirk is an enigmatic leader with vast knowledge and an eagerness to explore new worlds, places where no man has been. One of the most daring and ambitious characters, Kirk is willing to take well-calculated risks that somehow always work out in his favor. He is one of the most highly decorated captains of the starship fleet."That's what scares me! This is clearly a military operation... is that what we are now? Because I thought we were explorers!" - Jean-Luc Piccard:Piccardis an officer and the captain of the USS Starship Enterprise–D. He can be considered the father figure of the franchise, the learned one. His diplomatic ways and tendency to solve issues effortlessly is commendable. His is a character to look up to and learn lessons from. With a no nonsense attitude, and what many would consider heartless ways, his character is one with which you might have a love-hate relationship with. He was the only human abductee of the Borg invasion in 2366, to survive and later becomes the only point of contact with them."This is just a thing, and things can be replaced. Lives cannot." - Data:Data is one of his kind, the only one like himself on Starfleet. He is a Soong-type Android, who through the series is seen behaving more and more human like over time. His character is one that goes through the most transformation throughout the series. His character is almost childlike, with a sense of utmost wonder for the simplest things. Though the series his character is seen slowly growing up, almost like a child turning into an adolescent.“Of course! We are one big, happy fleet!”- Khan Noonien SinghA perfect example of living through the harshest of conditions and surviving through it all. His character teaches you about the notions of miss conception and pride, and the implications they may have on one’s self and the people around. There’s a lot that can be learnt from this character.