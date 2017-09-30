SPYder Box Office Collection to Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark Soon

SPYder has earned Rs 35 Crores at the box office on day 2, taking its total collection to a staggering Rs 85 Crores at the Indian Box office. AR Murugadoss' Tamil-Telugu flick released on September 27 worldwide and has set a record in the US too by opening close to Baahubali 2–The Conclusion, when it cracked a $1M figure at the US Box Office. The movie is expected soon to enter the Rs 100 Crore Club.Mahesh Babu’s spectacular performance and SJ Surya’s psychotic character have been hailed by film critics and audiences alike. The movie revolves around Intelligence Officer Shiva (Mahesh Babu) who’s on a task to nab Sudalai (SJ Surya). Actor Rakul Preet Singh has essayed the role of Babu's on-screen love interest– Charlie.The movie also casts RJ Balaji, Bharath, Priyadarshi Pullikonda & Shaji Chen in pivotal roles. Harris Jayaraj has lent the musical score while Santosh Sivan has perfected the VFX of SPYder making it a hi-tech thriller. The Bilingual movie is written and directed by ace director AR Murugadoss.As per reports, SPYder is made on a budget of Rs 120 Crores and opened at 3750 screens in India, 800 screens in the US and 650 in rest of the world. Despite a non-holiday opening, the first day of SPYder at the Indian Cinemas saw more than 95% occupancy which is still going strong in the Andhra and Telangana Box offices. The movie has received mixed reviews on the storyline and dialogues, but its VFX has garnered appreciation from all corners.