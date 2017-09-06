Spyder Makers Deny Reports Of Footage Leak
Makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Spyder confirmed that no footage has been leaked and all the rumours in the papers and online were baseless.
Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from Spyder TheMovie teaser.
Chennai: The makers of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual Spyder, gearing up for grand release this Dussehra, have rubbished reports about the leak of film's footage.
"There's been no footage leak. We have ensured no such thing happens. Everything that you're reading online or in papers is absolutely baseless," says the film unit.
Earlier this week, reports emerged that some footage including a few minutes of a song had leaked out.
Mahesh plays an intelligence bureau officer in Spyder, directed by A.R. Murugadoss.
The project marks the first time Murugadoss and Mahesh have collaborated.
Tipped to be made on a lavish budget, the film will be based on bioterrorism featuring actor-filmmaker S.J. Suryah as the antagonist.
Rakul Preet Singh plays the leading lady.
