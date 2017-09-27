Spyder Movie Review: Here's What Critics Have to Say About Mahesh Babu-SJ Suryah Starrer
Made on a lavish budget of approximately Rs. 120 crore, the film has created huge buzz as it marks the first ever collaboration of AR Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu.
Image: Youtube/ SPYDER Telugu Teaser
Spyder, one of the most-anticipated films of 2017, has hit the screens. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual spy thriller – which has been making headlines due to the prediction of its box office collection both India and abroad – is based on bio-terrorism.
Made on a lavish budget of approximately Rs. 120 crore, the film has created huge buzz as it marks the first ever collaboration of AR Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu. In addition to an engaging love story, the film has been getting positive reviews for its mind-boggling action sequences. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh and actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah in key roles.
While Mahesh has essayed the role of a cop/army man in his past projects, he plays an intelligence bureau officer for the first time in the film. Having done family films in the past couple of years, Mahesh is set to impress his fans, courtesy his action avatar.
According to a report published in Forbes, Spyder opened in close to 300 locations across the U.S. Such has been the impact of the film that it began the day with over $600,000 in reported ticket presales and multiple sold-out shows at the substantial premier day price of $25.00.
If you are also planning to watch the film, you might want to read what the critics have to say.
According to Firstpost, the viewers haven't really watched a film like Spyder in the recent past.
“Truth be told, there hasn't been film like Spyder in recent times, especially in Telugu, which is true to the genre. Right from the word go, Murugadoss makes it evident that the characters in the film are too focused and he doesn't let go off his foot from the gas pedal till the end. Spyder is a serious action thriller,” the review reads.
As far as the performances are concerned, Mahesh and SJ are “brilliant”. “Their conversations and confrontation is the core strength of the film. Full credit to Murugadoss for coming up with a smartly written and well-directed film. Two big thumbs up. Go watch it,” the review further reads.
According to IndiaGlitz, the makes have taken creative liberties. Besides appreciating SJ Suryah's introduction as “brilliant”, the reviewer finds Rakul “surprisingly good and charmingly innocent”.
