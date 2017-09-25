Spyder Star Mahesh Babu to Team Up With Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, the director of blockbuster Baahubali have collaborated for a project that will kick off next year. Mahesh is known to have ruled hearts of Telugu cine fans for almost two decades and his collaboration with filmmaker Rajamouli has soared the anticipation as well as expectation from their joint venture.Amidst all rumors of the duo coming together for the first time, Mahesh confirmed this development during a promotional event of Spyder. However, when prompted to reveal about his upcoming projects, Rajamouli chose silence to keep the speculations coming.Given the current commitments of the Tollywood superstar, the movie is speculated to kick off by end of next year or early 2019.Mahesh is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie - Spyder which is slated for release this week on September 27 and marks Mahesh's Tamil debut.Spyder is directed by A R Murugadoss and casts Rakul Preet in the female lead while S J Surya plays the adversary.While Mahesh is busy with his back to back projects, he will be seen in Koratala Siva’s political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu where Kiara Advani is playing the female lead opposite Mahesh.The superstar is also set to start the shooting of Mahesh 25 (tentative title) for director Vamshi Paidipally that marks Mahesh's 25th film.The actor has also signed up for a flick with director-scriptwriter Trivikram Srinivas, which is expected to take off soon. And it is only once these three projects are complete, Mahesh will begin the shooting for his next with SS Rajamouli.