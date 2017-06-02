Spyder Teaser: Mahesh Babu's Hi-tech Spider Steals The Limelight

The makers of Mahesh Babu-starrer Spyder unveiled the teaser of the much-anticipated film. The upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual action-thriller has been directed by AR Murugadoss of Ghajini and Thuppakki fame.

The film sees Mahesh Babu playing an intelligence bureau officer and marks the first-time collaboration of Mahesh and Murugadoss.

The glimpse of the teaser, as the makers call it, is an interesting tale told in over a minute. What looks like a simple cube in the beginning turns out to be a spider and not just a normal spider but noticeably a tech-friendly spider.

Image: Youtube/ A still from Spyder The Movie

As it crawls and finds its way to Mahesh's shoulder, one learns that he's probably his pet and his aide in all work missions.

Image: Youtube/ A still from Spyder The Movie

The only glimpse of Mahesh in the teaser is when he looks to his side and shushes the creature.

Image: Youtube/ A still from Spyder The Movie

Considering that the film's title is Spyder, it's only expected that the spider's screen time was more than that of Mahesh and by the looks of it, the creature will also play a significant role in the film's climax.

The film, which is being helmed on a budget of over Rs 100 crore, also stars Rakul Preet Singh and actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah in key roles.