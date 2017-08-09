GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Spyder Teaser Released on Mahesh Babu's Birthday

In Spyder, Mahesh Babu plays an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer.

IANS

Updated:August 9, 2017, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Spyder Teaser Released on Mahesh Babu's Birthday
Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from Spyder TheMovie teaser.
Chennai: The teaser of superstar A.R. Murugadoss's Tamil-Telugu bilingual spy-thriller Spyder was released on Wednesday on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's 41st birthday.

The teaser was released in Tamil as well as Telugu.

Going by the visuals, the film assures epic clash between Mahesh and SJ Suryah, who plays the antagonist.



In Spyder, Mahesh plays an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer while Suryah is rumoured to be donning he role of a bio-terrorist.

Interestingly, Mahesh has dubbed in his own voice for the Tamil version of the teaser.

Produced by Tagore Madhu, the film is slated for release on September 27.

Spyder also stars RJ Balaji, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Rakul Preet Singh.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.