Spyder Teaser Released on Mahesh Babu's Birthday
In Spyder, Mahesh Babu plays an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer.
Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from Spyder TheMovie teaser.
Chennai: The teaser of superstar A.R. Murugadoss's Tamil-Telugu bilingual spy-thriller Spyder was released on Wednesday on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's 41st birthday.
The teaser was released in Tamil as well as Telugu.
Going by the visuals, the film assures epic clash between Mahesh and SJ Suryah, who plays the antagonist.
In Spyder, Mahesh plays an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer while Suryah is rumoured to be donning he role of a bio-terrorist.
Interestingly, Mahesh has dubbed in his own voice for the Tamil version of the teaser.
Produced by Tagore Madhu, the film is slated for release on September 27.
Spyder also stars RJ Balaji, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Rakul Preet Singh.
