Sridevi's Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's Brother Ishaan Khatter Watch Secret Superstar Together; Bump into Meher Vij at Cinema Hall
Secret Superstar actress Meher Vij enjoyed watching her movie with star kids
Image: Meher Vij/Official Instagram account
Meher Vij had some unexpected but welcome company while she was watching a screening of her film Secret Superstar. The actress posted a picture on Instagram with Sridevi's daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Shahid Kappor's brother Ishaan Khatter, whom she ran into in the film theater. Meher who played Najma in Secret Superstar has been winning applause for essaying the role of a loving mother and an insecure wife with absolute ease.
Credit: @meher vij
Ishaan is all set to make his big screen debut in Iranian film director Majid Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds, which is set in India.
Pinkvilla reports that Jhaanvi is going to make her own Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan in a Hindi remake of Sairat, which will be produced by Karan Johar.
Credit: @meher vij
Ishaan is all set to make his big screen debut in Iranian film director Majid Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds, which is set in India.
Pinkvilla reports that Jhaanvi is going to make her own Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan in a Hindi remake of Sairat, which will be produced by Karan Johar.