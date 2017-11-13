GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sridevi Hosts a Birthday Bash for Husband Boney Kapoor With Daughters Jhanvi, Khushi; Manish Malhotra, Shabana Azmi Join In

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, ace designer Manish Malhotra, music maestro A.R. Rahman and filmmaker Gauri Shinde were present at the celebrations held at Sridevi's Chennai residence.

News18.com

November 13, 2017
Sridevi decided to ring in her husband Boney Kapoor's birthday with daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and a close-knit group of friends on Sunday. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, ace designer Manish Malhotra, music maestro A.R. Rahman and filmmaker Gauri Shinde were present at the celebrations held at Sridevi's Chennai residence.

Of the many pictures that have surfaced on social media, the best perhaps is a family picture shared by Sridevi herself. "Happy birthday to my love," she wrote.

Designer Manish Malhotra also took to Instagram to share the moments of love and joy. He captioned the photo as, "In Chennai for BoneyKapoors Birthday Celebrations hosted by Sridevi to perfection ... #funnight with @sridevi.kapoor #boneykapoor @azmishabana18 #shabanaazmi #arrehman #sairarehman#funtimes #love"

"Loving and caring host @sridevi.kapoor at her chennai home ..... #allaboutlastnight with the #incredible @sridevi.kapoor #gaurishinde and the young cool @khushi05k #kushikapoor #fun #funtimes #happiness #positivity #love," he wrote alongide another photo.



Shabana Azmi, too, shared a photo on her Twitter account and wrote, "In Chennai with birthday boy @BoneyKapoor @SrideviBKapoor @arrahman wife Saira @ManishMalhotra. Lovely evening fab food."




On the professional front, Sridevi was last seen in Boney Kapoor's production MOM, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna and now all eyes are set on her daughter Jhanvi, who has already impressed the fashion police with her impeccable fashion picks.



